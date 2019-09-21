|
|
Frances A. (Simpson) Nardini, age 84 of Framingham, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, September 18th, 2019. She was born in Framingham on June 28th, 1935, the daughter of the late, Marguerite and Francis Simpson. Frances was the beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Nardini, Jr. and sister to her late brothers, William Simpson, Robert Simpson and John Simpson. She was the beloved mother of the late, Kathleen (Nardini) Booth and beloved grandmother of the late, Laura Nardini. Frances retired from the Town of Framingham after more than 20 years. Her biggest accomplishment in life was her family. She reveled in spending time with them and cherished hosting and celebrating the holidays. Her loving family is what she was most proud of. Frances is survived by her loving children, Theresa Donlan and husband Kevin, Eugene Nardini and wife Carol, Deborah Davis and husband Mark, Philip Nardini and partner Sermin, and Stacy Kelley and husband John. Frances Grammy is cherished and loved by her grandchildren, Kyle and Casey Donlan, Christen Nardini, Sean, Austin and Caterina Davis, Michael and Matthew Booth, Mila Nardini, Kayla, Shannon and Jessica Kelley and Gigis great grandchildren, Robert Merrill and Nola Hulbert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wed. Sept. 25th at 9:00am in St. Cecilias Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA. in Frances Nardinis memory. Donations may be made at www.bethanyhealthcare.org.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019