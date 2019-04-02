|
Frances G. (Maglio) Garrigan, Age 80, of Millis, MA, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Roxbury, MA. She volunteered at the Millis Food Pantry and at the Blaire House of Milford, MA, caring for her husband, along with numerous residents and was a former volunteer at Medfield Animal Shelter. Fran was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved and was loved by her family deeply. Predeceased in death by her parents, John and Madeline Maglio and her brother Jack. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 58 years, Leo of Milford, MA; daughter Susan Garrigan and her fianc Michael Damiano of Millis, MA, son Kevin and his wife Karen of Franklin, MA, their children Michael, Daniel and Shelby; son Peter and his fianc Lucy Shawcross of Norfolk, MA and Peters children, Matthew, Jessica, Kate and their mother, Barbara Garrigan of Franklin, MA, along with numerous family and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 111 Exchange Street, Millis, MA 02054. Burial will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02532. The family kindly invites all to attend on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve Street, Millis, MA 02054 from 4 to 8 PM. If desired in lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the ().
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019