Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
(508) 376-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
82 Exchange St
Millis, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Garrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances G. Garrigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances G. Garrigan Obituary
Frances G. (Maglio) Garrigan, Age 80, of Millis, MA, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Roxbury, MA. She volunteered at the Millis Food Pantry and at the Blaire House of Milford, MA, caring for her husband, along with numerous residents and was a former volunteer at Medfield Animal Shelter. Fran was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved and was loved by her family deeply. Predeceased in death by her parents, John and Madeline Maglio and her brother Jack. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 58 years, Leo of Milford, MA; daughter Susan Garrigan and her fianc Michael Damiano of Millis, MA, son Kevin and his wife Karen of Franklin, MA, their children Michael, Daniel and Shelby; son Peter and his fianc Lucy Shawcross of Norfolk, MA and Peters children, Matthew, Jessica, Kate and their mother, Barbara Garrigan of Franklin, MA, along with numerous family and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 111 Exchange Street, Millis, MA 02054. Burial will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02532. The family kindly invites all to attend on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve Street, Millis, MA 02054 from 4 to 8 PM. If desired in lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the ().
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now