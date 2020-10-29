Frances M. (Traynor) Casas, 76, formerly of Milford MA, passed away October 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Peter and Frances (Sullivan) Traynor and was a resident of Milford until moving to California in 2002. Frances graduated from Milford High School in 1961, Quinsigamond Community College in 1968, and the former Holliston Junior College in 1976. She was a Respiratory Therapist and worked at St. Vincent Hospital until retiring. Frances enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, classical music, and arts and crafts. She also loved animals, notably cats. Frances is survived by her two daughters: Juliane Casas-Traynor of Burbank, CA, and Jennifer Casas-Traynor and her husband Gabriel Gonzalez of Monrovia, CA. She also leaves behind her grandson Gabriel Gonzalez Jr. She was pre-deceased by her brother Peter M. Traynor, who passed away in 2015. Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater New England Chapter 101A First Avenue Waltham, MA 02451 or www.nationalmssociety.org
