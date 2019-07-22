|
|
Mrs. Francesca M. (Catella) Pessotti,69, of Milford MA, died Saturday (July 20, 2019) in Harwichport MA at her summer residence after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Peter Pessotti. Francesca was born in Boston MA, the daughter of the late F. Laurie Catella and the late Phyllis (Moriarty) Catella. She attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1968. She was attained her bachelors degree from Springfield College and received her masters degree from Worcester State University. Francesca had been employed as a school teacher for the Milford school department for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. She was a longtime member of the Milford Teachers Association; member of the Milford Retired Teachers Association and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. She was also named Teacher of the Year for the Milford school system in 1993. Francesca was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She loved to knit & read, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Along with her beloved husband of thirty-nine years, she is survived by her daughter: Lauren, wife of Steven McCabe and their son Chase McCabe of Wellesley MA; her son: Andrew Pessotti and his wife Angelica (Francescas Godchild) of West Roxbury MA; also cousins, nieces & nephews. Her funeral will be held Wednesday (July 24th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
Published in Milford Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019