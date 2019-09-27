|
Francis A. Babe Parente, 94, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the husband of former Milford Select woman and State Representative Marie J. Parente, who passed away five days earlier. Babe was the son of the late Angelo and Angelina (Nardone) Parente and was a lifelong resident of Milford. He attended the Milford public schools and graduated for Milford High School. He spent his working career in sales, most recently in the real estate field. Babe lived his life to the fullest. A bundle of energy running around from place to place at breakneck speed, he truly embraced life and being active. He loved being with his friends at the local clubs and playing gin rummy. He was an excellent ballroom dancer. He and Marie were always the first couple on the dance floor and last ones to leave. When Marie entered public service, he dedicated most of his time helping her. Babe was cook, housekeeper, chauffeur and her biggest supporter. He escorted her to the numerous events that she attended. He enjoyed preparing Italian favorites and he even made his own sausage and porkettas, which he would deliver to not only his relatives and friends, but also to Maries colleagues in the State House. When his son, Christopher, became disabled, Babe was committed to caring for him and providing him with the necessities of life. He was devoted to Chris and not a day went by without him visiting him, helping him out and bringing him a meal, his Coca-Colas and a carton of cigarettes. Babe was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, a member of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, Italian American Vets, Foggiano Club, Sons of Italy and Dramatic Club. He is survived by a daughter, Angela M. Brucato, of Milford, three grandchildren C.J. Brucato of Boston, Lisa M. Burns of Milford and Mary Marini of Oxford and five great grandchildren, Madelyn Burns and Ryan Burns of Milford and Georgia Brucato, Grace Brucato, Gemma Brucato of Boston. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Michael, and his sisters Josephine Caputo, Geneva DeFrancesco, Lena Doyle and Mary Bresciani. The funerals for both Babe and Marie will be held at 10:00 oclock on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church. Calling hours are on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019