Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Francis B. Davis, Jr., 76, of Medway died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia A. (Boczanowski) Davis who died in 2009. Born in Boston on June 11, 1942, he was the son of the late Francis B. and Christina M. (Joyce) Davis. Frank was a resident of Medway since 1969. He grew up in Dorchester and proudly served in the Marines during the Vietnam War for 3 years. Before his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for UPS for many years. Frank was very active in the Boy Scouts and enjoyed teaching shooting sports to the scouts. He was a member of the Amvets Post 495 in Millis and the Walpole Sportsmans Club. He is survived by his daughter Mary Freeman and her husband Wayne of Springfield, two sons, Shawn Davis and his wife Allyson of Medway and Frankie Davis of Southbridge and his beloved granddaughter Cynthia Freeman. He was the brother of the late Dorothea Grondin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 25 from 4-6 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com). In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Franks memory to the Spirit of Adventure Council, BSA, 600 West Cummings Park Drive Road, Suite 2750, Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019
