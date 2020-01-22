|
Francis E. Bigwood, 83, formerly of Worcester and Paxton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford. Francis was born in Worcester on May 25, 1936 the son of the late Edward E. Bigwood and Olive (Riopel) Bigwood. He was a graduate of South High School. He retired from Thermo-Electron (formerly) Lodding Engineering) after at 35-year career. He enjoyed his retirement by spending his winters in Fort Pierce, Florida. Francis was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and former longtime parishioner of St. Columba Church in Paxton. He was also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Blaise Church, Bellingham. He was an avid golfer and was involved with many golf leagues around Worcester especially at Bedrock Golf Club where he was a member for many years. Francis also had a love for music, especially Big Band and Jazz which led to him volunteering at WICN and the Jazz at Sunset Series. He is predeceased by his first wife Frances Mastrorio after nearly 29 years of marriage. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his second wife of 26 years, Ann P. Bigwood; his daughters Pamela Demers and her husband, Michael of Gainesville, Florida and Susan ORourke and her husband, Patrick of Cootehill, County Cavan, Ireland; his stepson, Richard Dunn and his wife, Chrystella of Branford, CT; his stepdaughters Laurie Dunn McCarthy of Medway; and Nancy Pollock of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Thursday, January 23 rd from 9:00am until 11:00am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30am at St. Columba Catholic Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton. Burial will follow at Mooreland Cemetery, Paxton. In lieu of flowers his family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020