Francis "Frank" Hammerbacher, 85, of Milford passed away on May 14, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford after a battle with Covid-19. He was born October 2, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to Katherine Bean and John Hammerbacher. He was lovingly raised as a foster child on a beautiful farm in Maryland with Lloyd and Mina Weaver of Darlington, MD. Frank was once married to Liz (Zengerle) Spindola of Bellingham and survived by one devoted daughter, Leigh Lalime and her husband Michael of Milford. Frank was a long-time resident of Milford where he lived since moving from Haddonfield, NJ. He graduated from Bel Air High School in Bel Air, MD in 1953 and attended Hartford Junior College. From there, he enlisted into the United States Army in November 1955 during which time he received OCC Medical Certification, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal serving most of his time in Germany. Frank then entered the Army Reserves in Fort Dix, NJ and was honorably discharged in 1962. Because of the VA Bill, Frank was able to pursue his lifelong interest in flying. He received his Single Engine Land and Multi-Engine Land ratings through the VA Bill and eventually purchased a Piper J-3 Cub plane. Furthering his interest in World War II planes, he became a member of a New England Warbird Society, piloting and co-piloting many World War II aircraft. Frank also enjoyed having his cabin cruiser on the Chesapeake Bay in the late 1960s. Frank was employed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and retired from there after 35 years of employment as the Office Manager in Marlboro, MA. Due to Covid-19 and restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma- Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 19, 2020