Francis Hammerbacher

Francis "Frank" Hammerbacher, 85, of Milford, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford after a battle with Covid-19. A longtime resident of Milford, Frank was once married to Liz (Zengerle) Spindola of Bellingham and is survived by one devoted daughter, Leigh LaLime and her husband Michael of Milford. Calling hours will be Friday October 2, 2020 from 4- 5:30 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford followed by a memorial service at 6 PM in the funeral home. Facial coverings and physical distancing are required. www.bumafuneralhome. com.



