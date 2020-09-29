1/
Francis Hammerbacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" Hammerbacher, 85, of Milford, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford after a battle with Covid-19. A longtime resident of Milford, Frank was once married to Liz (Zengerle) Spindola of Bellingham and is survived by one devoted daughter, Leigh LaLime and her husband Michael of Milford. Calling hours will be Friday October 2, 2020 from 4- 5:30 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford followed by a memorial service at 6 PM in the funeral home. Facial coverings and physical distancing are required. www.bumafuneralhome. com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved