Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
82 Exchange St.
Millis , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Dugan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis J. Dugan Obituary
Francis J. Joe Dugan of Yarmouthport, MA and formerly of Medfield, MA, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was 79 years old. He was the much beloved husband of Catherine J. (Sweeney) Dugan, and son of the late Francis F. and Catherine (Rumse) Dugan. Joe was the devoted father of Joseph M. and Cheri Dugan of Uxbridge, Timothy E. and Mary Dugan of Medfield, Cathleen M. Dugan of N.C. and the late Brian T. Dugan. He was also the proud grandfather of Maggie, Owen, Thomas and David Dugan and Kevin, Lauren and John Fowler as well as the doting great grandfather of Maria M. Fowler and Avit Dugan. His siblings are William of FL, Edward and his wife Peggy of WV, and Catherine Kate Carlson and her husband Kenneth of FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jun 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St. Millis MA 02054 followed by burial at Vine Lake Cemetery, 645 Main St. Medfield, MA 02052. Visiting hours will be the hour before from 9 AM until 10 AM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St. Medfield, MA 02052.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now