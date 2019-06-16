|
Francis J. Joe Dugan of Yarmouthport, MA and formerly of Medfield, MA, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was 79 years old. He was the much beloved husband of Catherine J. (Sweeney) Dugan, and son of the late Francis F. and Catherine (Rumse) Dugan. Joe was the devoted father of Joseph M. and Cheri Dugan of Uxbridge, Timothy E. and Mary Dugan of Medfield, Cathleen M. Dugan of N.C. and the late Brian T. Dugan. He was also the proud grandfather of Maggie, Owen, Thomas and David Dugan and Kevin, Lauren and John Fowler as well as the doting great grandfather of Maria M. Fowler and Avit Dugan. His siblings are William of FL, Edward and his wife Peggy of WV, and Catherine Kate Carlson and her husband Kenneth of FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jun 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St. Millis MA 02054 followed by burial at Vine Lake Cemetery, 645 Main St. Medfield, MA 02052. Visiting hours will be the hour before from 9 AM until 10 AM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St. Medfield, MA 02052.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 16, 2019