Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:45 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
1 Church Square
Franklin, MA
1928 - 2019
Francis J.DeMiglio Obituary
Francis J. Frank DeMiglio 91, of Franklin, died Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, at his home, with family at his side, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth T. Betty (Curran) DeMiglio, who died in 2013. Born March 13, 1928, in Boston, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Palermo) DeMiglio, he was a former longtime resident of Needham, before moving to Franklin in 1988. He was raised and educated in Charlestown and Dedham. He then attended Northeastern University and received his bachelors degree. Frank was an electrical engineer at Raytheon for 35 years and assisted the design team to launch the Patriot Missile. Frank was a proud American and served in the United States Air Force, he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in Oct. 1951. He was a former member and Past Grand Knight of Fr. Daniel J. Kennedy Council 1611, Needham, a member and past financial secretary of Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council 1847, Franklin. Franks life was devoted to his family, and friends. His favorite hobby was woodworking and many of his handmade pieces were given as gifts. He is survived by his children, Maureen Goldberg and her husband Alan of Franklin, Joanne P. Whelan and her husband Mike of Franklin, Trish A. DeMiglio of Norwood, Beth T. Carey and her husband Bob of Franklin, Clare F. Chamberlain of Franklin, a sister Mary Fitzpatrick of Mesa, Arizona, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. His funeral with visitation beginning at 8:45AM will be Saturday Sept. 21st, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 11AM. A private family burial with military honors will take place Monday Sept. 23rd, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery memorial donations may be made to PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
