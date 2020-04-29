|
MILFORD- Mr. Francis M."Frank" Rummo, 81, of Milford, MA, died Friday (April 24, 2020) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville TN, following complications from COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Quenneville) Rummo.
In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place and a Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale, MA for family members & friends to attend once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The @ www.kidney.org/support or to The United Way @ www.unitedway.org/recovery/covid19# or by contributing to your local food bank..
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020