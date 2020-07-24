Mr. Francis M. Frank Rummo, 81, of Milford MA, died Friday (April 24, 2020) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville TN, following complications from COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Quenneville) Rummo. Frank was born in Milford, MA, the son of the late Dominic and the late Amelia (DeStefani) Rummo. He attended Milford Public Schools and during his junior year in high school he enlisted in the US Navy. He completed his high school diploma as a member of the Class of 1957. Frank was first employed as a young man at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA. He then became employed as a delivery driver for UPS, working from 1967 to 1999. Frank was a resident of Milford, MA for most of his life and was very active at Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and altar server and brought communion to the hospital bound. His favorite past-time was watching his kids play field hockey, soccer, ice hockey, baseball and run track and watching his grandchildren cheer, play basketball, baseball, ice hockey, soccer, volleyball and run track. Frank was a member of the Elks, the Teamsters Local #170 and the Italian-American Veterans Post of Milford. Along with his beloved wife of 56 years, he is survived by his three children; Pamela and her husband Jeffrey Smith, Francine and her husband William Doyle and Dr. Paul Rummo and his wife Becky; his nine grandchildren: Madilyn and her husband Patrick Gatewood, Celia Smith, William, Brian & Matthew Doyle, Quentin, Lily, Camden & Laney Rummo; one sister: June, and her husbsnd Leonard Lynch; one brother: Dominic Rummo and his wife Barbara; one brother-in-law: Donald Quenneville; also many cousins, nieces, nephews and great friends. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. His funeral will be held Saturday (AUGUST 1st) at 11am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial of his cremains, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Friday (JULY 31st) from 5pm to 8pm. Social distancing & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation
@ www.kidney.org/support
or to The United Way @ www.unitedway.org/recovery/covid19#
or by contributing to your local food bank.