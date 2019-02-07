|
Francis Peter Ardito, Sr., 82, passed away on Sat. Feb. 2, 2019 at Blaire House in Milford after a brief illness. Francis was born July 9, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Dr. Frank and Mildred (Pasquarello) Ardito. He was married to Doris I. (Miles) Ardito for 63 years and they had been residents of Milford for the past 46 years. Mr. Ardito attended La Salle University, Philadelphia, PA and Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ earning a degree in chemical engineering. He had been employed at IBM, GE, Raytheon and Textron Defense Systems. He enjoyed sports, playing football in high school and coaching Little League and Pop Warner Football in Milford for many years. In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by his children Donna Vohnoutka of Milford, Peter Ardito of Sagamore Beach, MA, Steven Ardito of St. Helena Island, SC, and Denise Mitchell of W. Lebanon, NH.; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, John Ardito and his sister, Laurel Smyth. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milford Food Pantry, 21 Exchange St., Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019