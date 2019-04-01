Home

Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
Francis P. Ardito Sr. Obituary
Francis Peter Ardito, Sr., 82, passed away on Saturday February 2, 2019 at Blaire House in Milford after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ardito, his children Donna Vohnoutka of Milford, Peter Ardito of Sagamore Beach, MA, Steven Ardito of St. Helena Island, SC, and Denise Mitchell of W. Leb- anon, NH.; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. Frank and Mildred Ardito, his son, John Ardito and his sister, Laurel Smyth. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 AM in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Chapel of the Holy Spo- uses Mary & Joseph, Lower Chapel, 7 East Main St., Milford followed by a time of sharing and a repast at the Marc- hegiano Club, 60 Meade Street, Milford, MA 01757. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milford Food Pantry, 21 Exchange St., Milford, MA 01757. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
