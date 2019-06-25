|
Francis R. Newton, 74, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at Milford Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with his loving family and friends by his side. Born in Athol, MA on September 16, 1944 raised in Winchendon, MA he was the son of the late Clifford Newton and Alice (McCarthy) Newton. He is the loving brother of Carol Newton-Pynn and her late wife Carolyn Webber. He was the loving father of Shawn Newton and his wife Mary, Lani (Newton) Ford and her husband Peter, Darren Newton and his wife Suzy, Chris Milot and his wife Ana. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Rachel Ford, Summer Ford, Zachary Milot and Christopher Milot, his niece, Kendra Pelletier and her husband Rich, and their children Ryan and Connor. Fran was a longtime resident of Bellingham, formerly of Winchendon, where he was raised. He attended Suffolk University. Fran worked as a corporate recruiter until his retirement. He supported many community organizations including the Public Library and the Senior Center, where he attended the weekly mens group. He was outgoing and always had a good story to tell. Fran loved the outdoors, enjoyed gardening, target shooting, fast cars and spending time with his adored cat Rocky Raccoon. Memorial Donations may be made to Bellingham Public Library or the Bellingham Senior Center. Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 25, 2019