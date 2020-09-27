Frank Milani, passed away on September 3, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Leesburg, FL. He and his wife Dottie Milani married 42 years ago at which time they joined their families together. Frank worked for many years at Raytheon near MA where he worked on The Patriot Missile Project. Frank was passionate about many things including music (playing the jazz accordion), shooting billiards, and going to the beach but most of all his family which he loved dearly. He was always ready to help others and to give them the business for a laugh, a great and kind man that was fun to be around and loved by all. Frank is survived by Tommy Milani, Jerry Milani, Ellen Milani, Frankie Milani Janice Hallam, Diana Federicci-Baga, Debbie Sciarpelletti, and Joe Sciarpelletti as well as his 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Frank will be lovingly remembered and will be missed by each and every one of us who has been fortunate enough to call him husband, Father, Grandad, Papa and Friend. He will forever be in our hearts and we are blessed for having him in our lives.



