|
|
Frank Paul Revellese Jr., age 75, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away on March 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with COPD. He was formerly of Webster, MA. Frank was a financial consultant and also worked in life insurance as an independent broker. He served two years in the United States Air Force, one of which was in the Republic of Korea. Frank is survived by his loving spouse, Marilyn, living in Florida; three sons: Paul of Worcester, MA, Christopher of Dayville, CT, and Tim of Norwood, MA; four loving grandchildren: Brianna of Worcester, MA, Sophia and Julia of Dayville, CT, and Jack of Norwood, MA; and special loved ones Kathyrn Bobilin-Ellis and Anthony Bobilin of Zephyrhills, FL. Frank will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020