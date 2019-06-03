|
MEDWAY- Frederick A. Souza, 72, of Medway, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Sheila M. (Quinn) Souza for 41 years.
Born in Medford on May 5, 1947, he was the son of the late Manuel and Dorothy (Bavota) Souza.
Fred was a resident of Medway for the past 42 years. He grew up in Cambridge and graduated from the Rindge School of Technical Arts in 1965.
Fred proudly served in the Air Force for 4 years during the Vietnam War. Before his retirement, he worked as a postal carrier in Medway for 30 years.
Fred was a member of the VFW Post 1526 in Medway and served as the Post Adjutant. He was an avid Boston sports fan.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Molly Souza of Medway and three cherished godchildren, James Badiali, Patricia Santilli and Kaitlin Wishart.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law Pauline Quinn of Medway, two sisters-in-law, Paula Kairit and Katha Bassett, three brothers-in-law, Michael, John and Patrick Quinn and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Fred's memory to the Frederick Souza Scholarship Fund, c/o VFW Post 1526, P.O. Box 268, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 3, 2019