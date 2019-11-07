Home

More Obituaries for Gaetano Drainoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaetano Drainoni


1961 - 2019
Gaetano Drainoni Obituary
Gaetano "Guy" Drainoni, 58, died Tuesday, November 5, in the Milford Regional Medical Center. He is survived by two sisters, Mari-Lynn Drainoni and her partner, Mary Mello, of Wakefield, and Michelle Borusso, and her husband, Gregg, of Whitinsville; and a brother, Richard Drainoni, of Framingham. Guy was born in Newton, February 21, 1961, a son of Gaetano and Lois (Cibley) Drainoni, and lived in Whitinsville most of his life before moving to Hopedale several years ago. He was a 1979 graduate of Northbridge High School, and he enjoyed being a part of the community at the Ledges in Hopedale. An avid sports fan, Guy was an especially dedicated follower of the Northbridge Rams football team. He enjoyed listening to Country music. Guy's Funeral Service will be held at 10am, Monday, November 11, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Calling Hours will be 2-4pm, Sunday, November 10. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to: the Ledges, 55 Mendon Street, Hopedale, MA, 01747. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
