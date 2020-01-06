|
Gaetano T. "Tany" Alibrandi, 92, of Milford, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the wife of Patricia (Binette) Alibrandi. He was born in Rome Italy, son of the late Giuseppe Curreri and Annita Alibrandi and immigrated to America in 1965 to teach Art in the United States. Gaetano eventually became Dean of New England School of Art and Design in the 1970. He owned and operated an art gallery on Newbury Street in Boston and had paintings featured in several SoHo galleries in Manhattan. He taught Italian at the Berlitz Language Center and also taught at Natick and Milford schools. He also taught oil painting and Italian for nearly three decades. Gaetano's primary passion was his artwork, not only was it his hobby, it was his source of life. He loved to read and write, and even became a published author of three books. He loved to be on the ocean and developed and affinity for lighthouses. When he lived in Italy, Gaetano was a glider pilot in the Italian Airforce and was knighted by the Italian Government. He spoke four languages fluently, Italian, English French and German. Gaetano painted his first oil landscape painting at the age of eight, using toothpaste in place of white paint. He once won a Sonny Bono lookalike contest in Boston. He earned his Master's degree in Science of Art Education from Mass Art. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Tania Alibrandi, brother-in-law Francis Binette, sister-in-law, Cindy Binette, one niece Kristen Binette-Ramos and family. He was predeceased by his sister Maria Teresa Curreri and his brother Ferdinando Curreri. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. At a later date the family will hold a celebration of life, where they will display and admire many of his unique and one of a kind paintings. Arrangement are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, MA. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020