Gail M. (Patterson) Eddy, 85, of Hopedale, formerly of Franklin passed away Friday July 24, 2020 in Atria Draper Place, Hopedale. Gail worked for the former National Amusement Theatres as a payroll clerk for a number of years. She was born November 22, 1931 in Manchester, NH the daughter of the late William and Muriel (Geddis) Patterson and graduated from Hesser Business School in NH. She enjoyed dancing, especially to Jazz and Swing music. Gail liked going to the former Moseleys on the Charles in Dedham and enjoyed reading fiction and biographies. She loved cats and being outdoors. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
