1/
Gail M. Eddy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail M. (Patterson) Eddy, 85, of Hopedale, formerly of Franklin passed away Friday July 24, 2020 in Atria Draper Place, Hopedale. Gail worked for the former National Amusement Theatres as a payroll clerk for a number of years. She was born November 22, 1931 in Manchester, NH the daughter of the late William and Muriel (Geddis) Patterson and graduated from Hesser Business School in NH. She enjoyed dancing, especially to Jazz and Swing music. Gail liked going to the former Moseleys on the Charles in Dedham and enjoyed reading fiction and biographies. She loved cats and being outdoors. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved