Gail N. (Wright) Snow, 81, a longtime Upton resident, Gail Snow, passed away on April 22, 2020. Gail was born October 20, 1938 to Robert and Marjorie Wright of Pittsford, Vermont. She graduated from Pittsford-Barstow High School in 1956, and worked in a supervisory position at New York Telephone Company in Albany, NY until her marriage to Robert Snow in 1962. After they moved to Upton, MA, Gail worked as a service representative for New England Telephone Co in the Milford, MA office. For many years Gail furnished leadership and guidance to Junior High youth groups at the Upton Congregational Church. She served on the Board of Library Trustees for the Town of Upton and was an active elected member of the Upton Board of Health for twelve years. Chief among her many successful ventures, she was a gifted crafter of unique hand-thrown stoneware pottery. Many of her creations can still be found in New England homes and as far west as Iowa. Gail is survived by her husband, Robert Snow of Upton, MA, her sons Justin (Diane J) and Lincoln (Diane M) Snow, grandchildren Kyle (Danielle), Parker, and Jacob, all of Upton, MA and Carson, of Worcester, MA. She is also survived by her sisters Lorna Garrow (Step hen) of Vershire, VT, Roberta Mills (Allen) of Florence, VT, Wendy Walsh (Michael) of Randolph, MA, and brother Stephen Wright (Jean Remsen) of Rutland, VT. She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan, of Barre, MA and her sister Alice Provin (Lloyd) of Pittsford, VT. Due to the current restrictions with public gatherings, Gail will be laid to rest in a small, private family service at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton, MA. The Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, is honored to assist the Snow family with funeral arrangements. As she was a lifelong supporter and member of the Upton Bloomer Girls, please make a donation in her honor in lieu of flowers. P.O. Box 121, Upton, MA 01568. www.uptonfunerals.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020