Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary E. Sanders


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary E. Sanders Obituary
Gary E. Gizzy Sanders, 64, of Attleboro, died peacefully, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Boston Medical Center, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Kathy (Gannon) Sanders, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Born October 10, 1954, in Boston, a son of the late Harold T. and Betty (Shelor) Sanders, he was a former longtime resident of Franklin, before moving to Attleboro, several years ago. Gizzy was raised and educated in Franklin, and was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1972. Until becoming disabled, Gizzy worked as a forklift operator for National Lumber in Mansfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp in New Hampshire, and followed all the New England sports teams. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 sons, Paul C. Sanders of Portland, Maine, Gary E. Sanders of Attleboro, and Shawn M. Sanders of North Attleboro, his brothers, Wayne A. Sanders of Attleboro, and Glenn Sanders of California. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Aaron, Kaila and Jaidan. He was the brother of the late Harold T. Teddy Sanders. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Monday July 8th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 4-7PM. A brief service will follow the calling hours at 7PM. His interment will be held privately. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now