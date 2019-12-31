|
Genevieve Theresa Prentice, 94, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Cadence Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mooresville, North Carolina. Born in Needham, MA, Genevieve was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Invernizzi. Along with her parents, Genevieve is reunited in death with her beloved husband Charles, her brother Jack and her youngest son John. Left to cherish Genevieve's memory are her sons and their families: Glenn and Kathleen Prentice of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steve and Jamie Prentice of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, David and Marilyn Prentice of Mesa, Arizona, eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren and many loving friends. Genevieve was a kind, compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She was a dedicated former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Franklin, Massachusetts. She was actively involved in St. Mary's functions and looked forward to volunteering in the St. Rocco's Festival every summer. Genevieve worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Ranieri's Plumbing. The Ranieri's welcomed her into their hearts and homes and they became her "second family". A celebration of Genevieve's life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin, Massachusetts with funeral procession for interment in St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, 175 Beaver Street in Franklin, MA. to follow. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Online condolences and words of comfort may be expressed through the online guestbook website.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019