George Ernest Junghanns, 88, of Franklin, MA and Indian Lake, NY passed away peacefully with his wife at his side at his home on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 14, 1930, son of the late Ernest and Emma (Glanz) Junghanns. He was a resident of Yonkers, New York before moving to Franklin in 1958. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years Joan M. (Gaire) Junghanns, his loving daughters Helen Dittami, her companion Joseph Benton of Indian Lake, NY, Diane Junghanns Beatrice and her husband Darren of Medfield, MA, Julia Junghanns of Wayland, MA , four grandchildren Nicolas Dittami and his wife Alyssa , Julian Dittami, Nathan Beatrice, Michelle Beatrice and two great grandchildren Anthony and Sophia Dittami. He is also survived by one sibling Evelyn Lalime. As a child George lived in Yonkers, New York graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1949 receiving a Bachelor of Arts in English from Columbia University, 1953 and a Masters in English from NYU in 1956. He began his 35 year career as English Professor at Dean Jr. College. He was awarded a Fulbright Grant to teach in Gottingen, Germany on an exchange basis. After taking an early retirement George pursued his passions of writing, research and painting. He authored and published many books under the name Gauntlet Books. George was a member of the Franklin Art Association, the Dean Jr. College Chess Club and the faculty advisor for the Centaur, the college literary magazine. Interests included metal detecting, repairing cars, watching boxing and football, playing gin rummy with his mother, listening to political radio shows, driving his TR6, and smoking a good Cuban cigar. He loved his adventures and oil painting in the Adirondack Mountains where his family spent their summer vacations in a family home. He continued to paint for enjoyment for most of his life. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a short service to follow at the Charles F. Oteri and Son- Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street in Franklin, MA. A celebration of Georges life will be held afterwards at Dean College in the Trophy Room, Memorial Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent Du Paul Society, Saint Marys, Franklin, MA. Please see the website at www.oterifuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019