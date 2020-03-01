|
George F. Gross, 86, of Hopkinton, passed away February 28, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Dame) and George H. Gross. George was a graduate of Bentley University, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in accounting. He was an Army Veteran who served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Hopkinton on-call fire department for over 30 years and was a member of the Hopkinton . George is survived by three children, Carol Ann Falk and her husband Michael, Christopher Gross, Patrick Gross and his wife Maria; his siblings, Gertrude Creedon, Florence Tower and Joan Whittaker and her husband Jack. He also leaves behind his sweetie, Shirley Barrows; 8 grandchildren, Kati, Alex, Cameron, Jordyn, Jaidyn, Agnella, Marissa and Devin as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Frank Gross, Virginia Gross and Theresa Gillis. Visitation will be held on March 3rd from 4-7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, Ma. 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral mass will be celebrated on March 4th at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hopkinton, Ma. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton, Ma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020