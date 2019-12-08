|
George F. Way, 75, of Rochester, N.H., formerly of Medway, MA, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Frisbie Hospital in Rochester, while surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Terri M. (Bibeau) Way; three sons, James W. Way and his wife Marilyn of Northbridge, Jeffrey S. Way of Norwood, and Jonathan C. Way of Woonsocket, RI; two step-sons, Brian P. Keaney of Petersham, and Jason M. Keaney and his wife Ann of Acton, ME; four grandchildren, Corey R. Way, Miranda J. Way, Andrew J. Way, and Jaida M. Keaney; and a great granddaughter, Thea L. Way. George was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, son of the late, Frederick and Vivian (Donaldson) Way. Friends and family are invited to visit with the Way Family during calling hours on Tuesday, December 10, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., including a Prayer Service at 6:30, in Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Entombment in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in the family mausoleum, will be private. There is an online register for messages and condolences, a more descriptive obituary, and directions to the funeral home; that can be found at www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019