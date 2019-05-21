|
George H. Holmes, age 90, of Millis, formerly of Walpole, died on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor (Bissell) Holmes. Devoted Father of Janet Holmes of CT, Donald Holmes of Norfolk and companion Deborah Legge, Cheryl OMalley and husband James of Medfield and Robert and wife Deborah of Norton. George is survived by his wife Eleanor and Sister Idella Yankee and predeceased by his sister Ruth Sanders and her husband Walter, and brother William Brody Holmes. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Jessica Carr and husband Tim, Charlene Thibodeau and husband John, Mark Holmes, Mike OMalley and wife Jocelyn Scheintaub , Jennifer Gabriel and husband Daniel, Kaitlyn Holmes, Casey Holmes, Nancy Holmes and Bryan Holmes, as well as 10 Great Grandchildren: Elijah, Michaela, Janelle, Elora, Jacob, Matthew, Emily, Justin, Nathaniel, and William. A Memorial Service will be held at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St. Medfield MA, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11AM followed by burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Auburn Rd. Millis MA. In leu of flowers make donations to the Friends of the Dwight-Derby House, 38 Pleasant Street, Medfield, MA.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 21, 2019