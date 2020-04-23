|
Mr. George J. Racine, 82, of Bellingham, MA, died Monday (April 20, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Elaine M. (Fagan) Racine. Mr. Racine was born in Woonsocket RI, the son of the late Fernand and the late Theresa M. (Cote) Racine. He was a graduate of Bellingham High School, Class of 1955 and had served in the US Navy as a meteorologist from 1955 to 1959. Mr. Racine was first employed as a machinist at the Whitins Machine Shop in Northbridge MA. He later worked at Microwave Development Laboratories. Mr. Racine was a longtime resident of Bellingham MA and was an avid bowler and an avid card game player who loved to play pitch & cribbage. But his favorite past-time was spending time with his beloved family members. Along with his beloved wife, he is survived by his three children: Kevin Racine and his wife Deborah of Haverhill MA, Ellen Mercer and her husband James of Millville MA and Paula Reis and her husband Luis of Franklin MA; his grandchildren: Jennifer, Christopher and Tyler Racine; Meghan Mainella and her husband Christian; Brian and Hannah Mercer; Samuel, Daniel and Natalie Reis; his great grandson: Jameson Mainella; his sister: Estelle Legare and her husband Omer of North Smithfield RI; his brot- her: Roland Racine of Providence RI; his nephews: James & Paul Legare; also his sister-in-law & brother-in-law: Linda & Peter Casey. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings a Private Graveside Committal Service, with Military Honors, will be held in St. Marys Cemetery in Franklin MA. A Memorial Mass for family members & friends to attend will be held at St. Brendans Parish in Bellingham MA on a day & time to be announced. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers the family highly encourages memorial donations be made to The Bellingham Food Pantry @ St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main Street, Bellingham MA 02019 or to the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone Street, Bellingham MA 02019.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020