George L. Hurst, 77, of Mendon, passed away on September 8th, 2020 at The Rose Monahan Hospice Center in Worcester, MA. He was the loving husband of Sandra A. (Davenport) Hurst. George was born in Weymouth, MA, the son of the late Gilchrist L. Hurst and Helen A. (Smith) Hurst. He was a graduate of Weymouth High School, and a proud graduate of Harvard University, class of 1965. A man who possessed a keen intellect and was attentive to details, he worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for a number of years before retiring and devoting his time to raising his two sonshis best investment. He enjoyed being involved with the Boy Scouts of America and had served as an Assistant Scout Master. He took great pride in his sons Eagle Scout accomplishments. Later in life, he cherished being a Papa and visiting with his three granddaughters in Colorado. He was an avid reader, occasional golfer, meticulous about home maintenance, and always looked forward to his next home cooked meal. George was close with his in-laws and spent many weekends at the Davenport home in Wilmot, New Hampshire. For four years he lived in the Davenport home assisting his wife and sisters and brothers in-law with the care of his mother in-law.-. He enjoyed finding new projects around the house and took pride in helping to maintain the historic family home. In addition to his wife of 38 years, he is survived by his two sons, Jonathan G. Hurst and his wife Faith of Lafayette, CO, and Christopher J. Hurst and his wife Monica of Natick; 3 grandchildren, Lydia, Naomi, and Maria Hurst of Lafayette, CO; two sisters, Nancy T. Kiely and her late husband William of Palo Alto, CA, and Mary E. Upman of Westminster, MD and her late husband Philip; a brother-in-law, Thomas Davenport of Shrewsbury, and two sisters-in-law, Debra Bartzak of Shrewsbury, and Susan Curley and her husband Ken of Northwood, NH; and nieces and nephews. Visitation hours will be held Thursday Sept. 10, 2020 from 5|7 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday Sept. 11, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon St., Upton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts Troop 1 of Mendon, MA - attn: Mike Burn | Committee Chair, 61 George St. Mendon, MA 01756. Face coverings and social distancing are required. www.bumafuneralhome.com
