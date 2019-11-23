Home

Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
George R. Rideout III


1947 - 2019
George R. Rideout III Obituary
George R. Rideout, III, 72, from Inverness, FL passed away on November 19th, 2019 at Citrus Health and Rehab Center, Inverness, FL. He was born in Boston, MA on January 30, 1947 to the late George R. Rideout Jr. and Marion (Noble) Rideout. He relocated to the Inverness area in 2005 from Silver Springs, FL and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. George bravely served our country in the United States Navy and worked as an Operations Manager at GE for 20 years, and Data General for 15 years. George was an avid Patriots fan, Dilly-Dilly, and loved all New England sports. He loved playing softball, water sports, hockey, bowling, golf, and couldnt be beat at a game of cards. When he wasnt getting involved in some type of sports activity, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a true family man. George is preceded in death by his two brothers, William and Richard Rideout. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Rideout; his three daughters, Jean (Jeffrey) Lombardi of Worcester, MA, Clarissa (Terry) Ciancia of Inverness, FL, and Samantha (Matthew) Greiner of Middleburg, FL; his brother, Bruce Rideout; his three sisters, Loretta Graf, Diane Schreiber, and Marion Stuckey; his three grandchildren, Corey, Olivia, and Vincenzo; and his four great-grand children, Braden, Jonathan, Noah, and Zack. A Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 am. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019
