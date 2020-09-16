1/
George T. Bass
George Tom Bass, 77, of Upton passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, with his family by his side. Tom was the loving companion of 15 years to Ellen White also of Upton. He was born in Providence, RI and was the son of the late George and Helen (Bray) Bass. Tom graduated from Bryant College in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He worked for many years as a Purchasing Agent and a small business owner. Tom loved every second spent with his family. He enjoyed trips to New Hampshire, vacations to the Caribbean and especially his cruise to the Mediterranean. Locally, Tom loved visiting the beaches of Rhode Island with his favorite being Beaver Tail located in Jamestown. Tom was an athlete. He enjoyed working out at the gym and was an avid runner. He loved to play organized softball and as a New England sports fan was partial to the Boston Red Sox. Tom is also survived by his daughters and their families: Liza and Drew Naumann and their son Bryan. Tonya and Stan Matthews and their children Christian, Rory and Alannah. He was the brother of Helen Canis and her husband Ziggy. He is also survived by Ellens daughters and their families: Melissa and Kevin Tempesta and their sons Luke and Jack. Leslie and Kevin Lobisser and their daughters Kate and Megan. Nicole and Richard Morrell and their children Thomas and Leah. Tom will be fondly remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends as well as his beloved cat Sabrina. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Hassell, his brother Senior Master SGT Robert Bass, U.S.A.F. and his former spouse Angela Bass Saccoccio. His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 10am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 Oclock, in St. Gabriel the Archangels Parish, 151 Mendon St. Upton, MA 01568. The family kindly requests that if you are planning to attend Toms funeral Mass that you go directly to the church. Strict social distancing protocols & the use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Toms family is concerned for the well-being of all family members & friends and will respect your decision on whether to attend the services. Burial will follow in Saint Josephs Cemetery, Oakland St, Medway, MA 02053. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 18, from 5-7 pm in the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home 44 Congress Street Milford, MA. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift in Toms memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 Call us: 617-632-3000 www.dana-farber.org Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor Norwalk, CT 06851 1-203-229-0464 www.themmrf. org. Funeral arrangements by Christian J. Consoletti

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangels Parish
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
