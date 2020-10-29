1/1
George W. Daoust
George W. Daoust, 79, of Milford passed away Mon. Oct. 26, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Judith M. (Herbert) Daoust. A longtime resident of Milford, Mr. Daoust worked as the maintenance supervisor at the Milford Town Library for 22 years. Previously, he worked as a mechanic at the former Bertonazzi Buick in Milford, General Motors Corp. in Framingham, and for Richard Mann at the former Milford Auto Parts. George was born April 23, 1941 in Worcester the son of the late George and Delores (Dufault) Daoust and was a graduate of North High School, Worcester. A handyman, mechanic, and jack-of-all-trades, he enjoyed being in his home workshop and working in the yard. He loved time spent with his grandchildren, and along with his wife, loved to travel and had visited 47 US states. He had attended St. Mary's Church and liked to collect American flag and Hard Rock Caf pins. George had also served in the US Army National Guard for six years. In addition to his wife Judith for 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda Y. Wong and her husband Jeffrey of Alaska and Donna D. Goldberg and her husband Alan of Milford, two brothers, Emile Daoust and his wife Margaret of Leicester, Donald Daoust and his wife Maryjane of Charlton, one sister, Yvonne Roberts of Charlton, three grandsons, Jake Goldberg, Alex Goldberg and Logan Wong and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Mon. November 2, 2020 from 10 | 11 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. Facial covering and physical distancing are required. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01609 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Care, c/o Milford Regional Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome. com

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
3 entries
October 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Claudette Cawley
Family
October 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband/father. George was one of my first cousins - his Dad and mine were brothers. I remember well the "old days" visiting with all the Daousts in Charlton. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time.
Janet (Dufault) Chesties (Irma)
Family
October 28, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your husband/father. George was a first cousin (my Dad and his father, George, were brothers). I remember well the "old days" visiting with all the Daousts in Charlton - such good times. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this sad time.
Janet (Dufault) Chesties (Irma)
Family
