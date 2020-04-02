|
Georgia Mae (Dearborn) Bracken, 84, of Uxbridge passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge. With her faith well-placed in Jesus Christ, she was immediately welcomed to the peace and joy of her eternal rest in heaven. She was the wife of the late Warner T. Bracken who died in 2009. Mrs. Bracken had worked as the book keeper for Straight Ahead Ministries in Worcester for 13 years before retiring. She had previously worked as an executive secretary for many years with Zayre Corp. at their corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA. She was born October 21, 1935 in Framingham, the daughter of the late Roland T. and Charlotte W. (Bussell) Dearborn. She had attended Ashland and Hopkinton schools, and was a graduate of Wayland High School, class of 1953. Georgia Mae was gifted in many crafts, producing beautiful work in whatever she put her hands to, from painting to quilling to producing bread dough roses. She made cut-and-pierce lampshades or made them from old woolen blankets. Some items she sold in craft fairs or consignment shops, but many she gave liberally away as gifts to family and friends. She crocheted afghans or sewed quilts for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even in the last year before entering Lydia Taft House in January, 2019, she sewed dozens of pillow cases that were sent to an orphanage in Ukraine. Georgia Mae had a loving and generous heart! Georgia loved Hawaii, where she lived for seven years. And she loved nature, especially bird-watching, keeping a careful eye out for her favorite cardinals. But more than anything, she dearly loved her family. Georgia Mae is survived by her three sons, David R. Claggett of Seattle, WA, Robert N. Claggett of Lacrosse, WI and Rev. Lance N. Claggett of Uxbridge; two step- children, David Bracken of Atlanta, GA and Nancy Wallgren of Chicago, IL; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a step-daughter, Janis Edmunds, and a sister, Barbara Ann Dudley. All services will be held at a later date. Once scheduled, visiting hours will be held in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge, and a memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Church, 5 East Hartford Ave., N. Uxbridge. Memorial donations may be made to Mendon Community Church, 4 Harrington St., Mendon, MA 01756, or to Straight Ahead Ministries, 791 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610. www.bumafuneralhome. com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020