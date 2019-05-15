|
Gerald (Gerry) Arthur Daley, 79 of Medway, MA. Gerry former Millis resident, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 6, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA. Born in South Boston on November 23, 1939, he was the son of the late William A. and Bridget O'Shea Daley. Gerry was employed by the Millis Public Schools. He retired as a Custodian and then moved onto being a bus driver for the Town of Holliston. Gerry leaves behind his life partner Carol Le Page of over 30 years of Medway along with her sons, James, Donald, Kevin and their children. Also three siblings, Edmond Daley, Norman Daley and Anne Kelly. He had seven nephews and nieces, Walter N. Kelly, Colleen DeAngelis, Elizabeth MacDonald, Katherine Tonelli, Norman Daley, Sean Daley and the late Brian Daley. Over Gerald's lifetime he had many enjoyable interests, including cars, fishing, traveling to New Hampshire and visiting his Uncles in Canada. Gerry's witty sense of humor will never be forgotten, he had a gift for making others laugh with his one liners.
A graveside service will be celebrated at Prospect Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 17th @ 11:30.
For online guest book, obituary see: www.robertsmitchell. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 15, 2019