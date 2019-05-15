Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Daley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. Daley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald A. Daley Obituary
Gerald (Gerry) Arthur Daley, 79 of Medway, MA. Gerry former Millis resident, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 6, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA. Born in South Boston on November 23, 1939, he was the son of the late William A. and Bridget O'Shea Daley. Gerry was employed by the Millis Public Schools. He retired as a Custodian and then moved onto being a bus driver for the Town of Holliston. Gerry leaves behind his life partner Carol Le Page of over 30 years of Medway along with her sons, James, Donald, Kevin and their children. Also three siblings, Edmond Daley, Norman Daley and Anne Kelly. He had seven nephews and nieces, Walter N. Kelly, Colleen DeAngelis, Elizabeth MacDonald, Katherine Tonelli, Norman Daley, Sean Daley and the late Brian Daley. Over Gerald's lifetime he had many enjoyable interests, including cars, fishing, traveling to New Hampshire and visiting his Uncles in Canada. Gerry's witty sense of humor will never be forgotten, he had a gift for making others laugh with his one liners.
A graveside service will be celebrated at Prospect Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 17th @ 11:30.
For online guest book, obituary see: www.robertsmitchell. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.