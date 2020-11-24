Mr. Gerald R. Paddock, 68, of Milford MA, died Sunday (November 22, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne T. (Navin) Paddock. Gerald was a longtime employee of ATS Cases Inc., located in Northborough MA. Along with his beloved wife of 39 years, he is survived by his 2 son: Steven Paddock and his wife Elizabeth of Sudbury MA and Michael Paddock and his partner Geoffrey Miller of Milford CT; 2 grandchildren; 1 sister & several nieces & nephews. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place and funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Milford Regional Medical Center, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.