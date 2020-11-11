Geraldine "Gerry" Cecelia (Yankee) Hatley 89, of North Attleboro passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Madonna Manor, North Attleboro. Born May 20, 1931 in Franklin, MA She was the daughter of the late Otto A. Yankee and the late V. Marguerite (Weber) Yankee She attended Franklin schools, graduating from Franklin High School in 1949. After working in Franklin for several years after high school, Gerry moved to Southern California with her younger sister Claire where they lived together and sought employment. One of her early jobs was for Hollywood Studios. She returned to the area after retirement, living in Norfolk, Franklin and Attleboro. Gerry was the dear sister of her five siblings, M. Alberta Stello of Franklin, Norma E. Tibbetts of Northridge, CA, Virginia M. Bowen of Norfolk, Claire Oliversen and her husband Trygve of Homewood, IL and Kenneth B. Yankee and his wife Robbie Joyce of North Attleboro. She leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of the late Quido M. Stello, Aubrey N. Tibbetts and William F. Bowen. Gerry was such a loving member of the family, always joyful and full of fun. The staff at Christopher Heights, Attleboro so appreciated her sweet nature and sense of humor. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 2:00p.m. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00-2:p.m. Burial will be in Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hope Health Hospice 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.