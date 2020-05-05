|
|
Gildo Rudolpho Caruso Jr., 86, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born January 23, 1934 in Newton, the son of Gildo, Sr. and Margaret (Spera) Caruso. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Alfonse and Roger, of Medfield, and John, of Burlington. He leaves his loving sisters, Phyllis Gamble, of Bellingham and Linda Embree, of Franklin. He is survived by his three children Wayne, Sheryl and Paul and their spouses, Jeanne Caruso and Kathryn Caruso, grandchildren Wayne Caruso Jr., Anthony Caruso, Matthew Brennan, Paul Caruso Jr., Jason Caruso, Alison Horowitz, Melinda Caruso, Michael Caruso, Carolyn Kanter, Gildo Joseph Caruso and Angelina Caruso, and great-grandchildren, Anthony Caruso Jr., Dominic Caruso, Ava Brennan, Sophia Caruso, Fianna Caruso, Lucas Caruso and Jordan Horowitz and many nieces and nephews. Gildo was a self-employed homebuilder, loved life, golf, and his horses. One of his favorite joys in life was having his family around him, especially during Thanksgiving, where for years he hosted about 75 family and friends, complete with homemade ravioli and meatballs. A memorial gathering in Gildos honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blaire House of Worcester, MA.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 5, 2020