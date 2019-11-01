|
Gloria A. (Nogueira) Dias, 98, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of 75 years to the late Manuel Dias who passed away in 2017. She was born in Milford daughter of the late John and Arminda (Pires) Nogueira and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was graduate of the Milford High school class of 1939. Mrs. Dias enjoyed being a homemaker and playing her piano. She was a communicant of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She is survived by her children, Joseph Dias and his wife Pauline of Viera FL, Elaine Barnes of Milford, Steven Dias and his wife Gale of Columbia IL, Darlene and her husband John East of East Brookfield, one brother James Nogueira and his wife Nancy of Milford, a sister-in-law Anna Nogueira of Milford, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Tony Nogueria, Enrico Nogueira and John Nogueira. A funeral home service will be held Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral home services from 9 to 10 A.M. The burial will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery on Cedar St. The family would like to thank the generous and compassionate staff at both the Whitcomb House and Blaire House of Milford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Activity Fund at the Blaire House of Milford 20 Claflin St. Milford Ma. Please visit us www.con sigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019