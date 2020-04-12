|
Gloria J. (Consigli) Coffey, 89, of Milford, passed away April 9, 2020 at the Countryside Health Care of Milford with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Coffey who passed away in 1994. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Peter and Pia (Pettinati) Consigli and a life-long resident of Milford. She was graduate of the Milford High School Class of 1948. Gloria was employed for many years at the former Big D Supermarket in Milford and later at All States Medicaid, Inc. in Milford. She was a communicant of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church, a member of the Sacred Heart Women's Club, a member of the Milford Italian Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer at the Milford Senior Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family. She is survived by her children, John Coffey and his wife Theresa of Milford, Paul Coffey and his wife Charlene of Medway and Sheila Parker and her husband Keith of Millville. She was predeceased by a son, Robert. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Melissa Indelicato and her husband Michael, Jocelyn Wiedaseck and her husband David, Stephen Coffey and Michael Howard; two great-grandchildren, Layla Indelicato and Nicholas Indelicato; two sisters, Rita Coffey of Hopedale and Eleanor Murphy of Milford and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Maria Panorese, Anna Peters, Florence Pironti and seven brothers, Joseph Consigli, Henry Consigli, Albert Consigli, Aldo Consigli, George Consigli, Arthur Consigli and Frederick Consigli. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Countryside Health Care of Milford for their support and loving care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020