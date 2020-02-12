|
Gordon Eugene Simmons, 93, of Quincy passed away on January 27th, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, RI in 1926 to Eugene and Florence (Lepley) Simmons, he was raised in Franklin. He was a 1944 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Dean Academy. He was a proud veteran of World War II, achieving the rank of Sargent in the Army Air Corps. After the war he attended the University of Miami earning a degree in Industrial Engineering. He spent his career at United Merchants and Manufacturers of Fall River. In 1951 he married Doris Ribero of Franklin, and they raised two daughters in North Attleboro. Gordon leaves his wife Doris, daughters Karen Flowers and her husband David of East Sandwich and Wendy Simmons and her spouse Patti Plourde of Quincy, granddaughters LilliAnn and Abby Plourde, both of Quincy, a sister, Marjorie Jenest of Davidson, NC, sister-in-law Priscilla Neal of Holliston and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Roger Simmons. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 29 th at 3pm at the First Church of Squantum, 164 Bellevue Rd., Quincy, MA. Refreshments will follow at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of Squantum Building Fund.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020