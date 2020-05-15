|
Grace M. (Costantino) Criasia, 92, of Milford passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2020 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. She was the wife of the late Guerino P. Criasia who passed away in 2014. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Matteo and Lucy (Paglucca) Costantino and lived in Milford and Falmouth. She was a graduate of the Milford High school class of 1946. Mrs. Criasia, retired in 1989 from the former Telecron Corporation in Ashland where she was employed as a group leader. She is survived by her children, Mark Criasia and his wife Gail of Milford, Paula Hoyt of Milford, one sister Yolanda and her husband Albert Lancisi of Spartanburg SC, one sister-in-law Joanne Costantino, seven grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Marissa Criasia, Victoria Smith, William Arruda, Matthew Criasia, Karin Criasia, Vincent Criasia, and four great- grandchildren, Dilan, Kylana, Madison and Cooper, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Peter Criasia, four brothers, John Costantino, Pat Costantino, Nicholas Costantino, Joseph Costantino, and three sisters, Angie Rizzi, Nellie Mastrianni and Josephine Cacciola. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA is honored to assist Grace Criasias Family. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 15, 2020