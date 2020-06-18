Gregory William Gebo, 51, formerly of Franklin died June 10, 2020. Born in Framingham on April 16, 1969, the son of the late William Gebo and Angelina (Glesener) James, Greg was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School. He had owned his own landscaping company, G&G Landscaping and had presently been working for the Marguerite Concrete Company. Greg loved hunting, fishing, his dog Buck and above all his son Anthony. He is survived by his stepfather Richard James, his son Anthony William Gebo of Milford, and his former wife Laura Valorie of Milford. He is also survived by his siblings Tracy Abady of Citra, Florida, Kevin James and his wife Angela James of Blackstone and Michael James of Franklin. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Brooke MacLeod and her husband Rich of Douglas, Ryan and Madelyn James and Angelina and Vincent MacLeod. He is also survived by his many other uncles, aunts and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 4-7 p.m. Please follow all required Covid -19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.