Harold D. Gould Jr. 86, formerly of Blackstone, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St Camillus Health center in Whitinsvile after a long and painful period of decling health. His wife of over 55 years, Jeanne, was able to be at his side during his final days. Calling Hours are Sunday, July 19, 4-6 pm at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St. Whitinsville. Harolds Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 20 at 11AM. at St. Pauls Church, Blackstone. Burial will follow in Blackstone Cemetery. For complete obituary or to share a memory or condolence please visit www.ca
rrfuneral home.com