Harold D. Gould Jr.
Harold D. Gould Jr. 86, formerly of Blackstone, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St Camillus Health center in Whitinsvile after a long and painful period of decling health. His wife of over 55 years, Jeanne, was able to be at his side during his final days. Calling Hours are Sunday, July 19, 4-6 pm at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St. Whitinsville. Harolds Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 20 at 11AM. at St. Pauls Church, Blackstone. Burial will follow in Blackstone Cemetery. For complete obituary or to share a memory or condolence please visit www.carrfuneral home.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 17, 2020
Consider yourself fortunate if you ever met Harold; consider yourself privileged if you ever worked with Harold; consider yourself blessed if you were his friend. He was all to me
John H. Crawford
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 17, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
