Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
Harold H. Alger Jr.
Harold H. Alger, Jr. 87, of Franklin, died peacefully, at his home, with his family at his side, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte T. (Walker) Alger, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born January 2, 1932, in Millis, a son of the late Harold H. Alger, Sr. and Jenny (Lansky) Alger, he was a longtime Franklin resident. He was raised and educated in Millis and worked as a lineman for the former New England Telephone. Harold was devoted to his family and treasured family cookouts, watching the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. He was also known to tinker around his house, where he would work on projects and build furniture. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Joseph Alger and his wife Pam of Franklin, Linda Jencks and her husband Ronald of Milford, Danny Alger of Maine, Jennifer Brown and her husband Wayne of Uxbridge, Michael Alger of Connecticut, Dennis Alger of Franklin, Jeffrey Alger and his wife Karen of Uxbridge, Phyllis Petro of North Attleboro, Charlotte Dobachesky and her husband Gary of Plainville and Carol Alger of Plainville. He was the brother of the late Edward, Jimmy, and Sonny Alger, & Jean Ingrahm. Also surviving are 27 grandchildren, & 37great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service Monday April 15th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin. Calling hours are Sunday from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 406 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Guestbook / directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019
