Harry T. Johnson, Jr. Harry T. Johnson, Jr Lt. Col. (USA, Ret.) Harry T. "Buz" Johnson, Jr., passed away on Patriots Day, April 20, 2020 at U Mass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, neighbor, and true patriot, he succumbed to a bacterial infection that arose while he was recovering from a broken leg. Born in Milford on May 28, 1934, he was a son of the late Harry T. Johnson and Allevina Benson. Active in student government and sports, he graduated from Medway High in 1952 and from UMass Amherst in 1956. He was a citizen soldier in the Army for over twenty years and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was predeceased by his brothers, George and Ted, and by his sisters, Frances Lemay, Virginia Brennan, and Marjorie Rice. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Williams), his sons, Joshua and his wife, Elizabeth, and Harry III; his grandchildren, Wyatt, Westley, and Clara Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. all of whom mourn the loss of this special, beloved man who had an opinion on just about everything. Highly decorated during his military service, after his retirement from the Army & the U.S. Department of State, he served the Town of Medway in several capacities, including as a member of the Board of Assessors for over twenty-five years and the Board of Selectmen for one term. He is dearly missed. Due to the complications and restrictions regarding the Covid-19 Virus, burial and memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Christ Episcopal Church, 14 School Street, Medway, or (), VA Regional Office, JFK Federal Bldg, Government Ctr, Boston, MA 02203. Full obituary is available at the website of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com). |
