Harvey L. Buck, 80, of Holliston, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ruth M. (Auringer) and Harold Buck. Harvey was a longtime employee of the Holliston Tree Department. He was a car aficionado and enjoyed going to truck shows. He was an avid Red Sox fan, raised parakeets and took pleasure in time spent at the Holliston Senior Center. Harvey is survived by his sister, Nancy Henderson of Holliston; his nephew, David Henderson and his wife, Dolores of Wethersfield, CT, and his niece, Becky Henderson-Brooks and her late husband, Michael of Nashua, NH. He is predeceased by his siblings, George and Carl Buck and his brother-in-law, Gordon Henderson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.Chesmore FuneralHome.com A funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St. Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019