Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey L. Buck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey L. Buck Obituary
Harvey L. Buck, 80, of Holliston, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ruth M. (Auringer) and Harold Buck. Harvey was a longtime employee of the Holliston Tree Department. He was a car aficionado and enjoyed going to truck shows. He was an avid Red Sox fan, raised parakeets and took pleasure in time spent at the Holliston Senior Center. Harvey is survived by his sister, Nancy Henderson of Holliston; his nephew, David Henderson and his wife, Dolores of Wethersfield, CT, and his niece, Becky Henderson-Brooks and her late husband, Michael of Nashua, NH. He is predeceased by his siblings, George and Carl Buck and his brother-in-law, Gordon Henderson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.Chesmore FuneralHome.com A funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St. Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now