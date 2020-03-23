|
|
Hazel M. (Kennedy) O'Brien, 79, of Medway, died March 20, 2020 at Countryside Health Care in Milford. She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. OBrien who died in 2008. Born in Boston on May 18, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Hazel A. (Jones) Kennedy. Mrs. O'Brien grew up in Jamaica Plain and moved to Medway after her marriage. She was a homemaker for many years until her children grew up and later worked as a bank teller at Medway Savings Bank for almost 20 years. Mrs. O'Brien was active parishioner of St. Joseph Parish and was a CCD teacher for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and vacationing on Cape Cod and also enjoyed doing puzzles. She is survived by three daughters, Clare Burdett and her husband Jayme of Charlton, Margaret Frank and her husband Steven of Wales and Anne Morin and her husband Christopher of Milford and six grandchildren, Abbey, Megan, Colleen, Logan, Brendan and Kayleigh. She was the sister of the late Maureen Kennedy. Due to the complications and restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, Mrs. O'Brien's funeral services will be held privately with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Her family will plan a public funeral Mass and Celebration of Her Life at a later date. Mrs. O'Brien's family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Countryside Health Care for the exceptional care they provided to their mom. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to PLS (Primary Lateral Sclerosis) sp-foundation.org/understanding-pls-hsp/pls.html Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway, Ma. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 23, 2020