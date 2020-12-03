Mrs. Helen A. (Hannigan) Crescenzi, 94, died peacefully Tuesday (December 1, 2020) at her residence. She was married for sixty-three years to Fred D. Crescenzi, who passed away in 2010. A lifelong resident of Milford, Mrs. Crescenzi was the daughter of the late John Hannigan and the late Mary (Seghezzi) Hannigan. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Smith and Elizabeth Gregoire, and her brother Timothy Hannigan. Mrs. Crescenzi attended Milford Public Schools where she was employed for many years as a cafeteria worker. In her early retirement years, she spent her winters in Florida and summers in Onset. Her survivors include her son David and his wife Joanne (Binks) and her daughter Donna and her husband Robert Skidmore. She leaves her grandsons Adam Crescenzi and his husband Douglas Hubbard, Joshua Crescenzi and his wife Emily (Kearnan) and two great grandsons, Calvin David and Bodhi Paul Crescenzi. The Crescenzi family sincerely appreciates those relatives and friends who would have liked to express their personal condolences, but for everyone's safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to have a private funeral and burial. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com
for condolence book. The family would like to thank the staffs of Preferred Transitions Home Health Care and Salmon Hospice Group for their dedication and thoughtful caregiving. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Mrs. Crescenzis name to either organization or to the Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund.